2 SDSU Students Robbed at Gunpoint Off Campus - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

2 SDSU Students Robbed at Gunpoint Off Campus

The students were walking on Dorothy Drive near Campanile at about 1:35 a.m. when they were robbed by two men using a handgun, SDSU campus police said.

By R. Stickney

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    2 SDSU Students Robbed at Gunpoint Off Campus

    The robbery of two San Diego State University students at a location off campus prompted a warning to all students Tuesday morning. 

    The students were walking on Dorothy Drive near Campanile at about 1:35 a.m. when they were robbed by two men using a handgun, SDSU campus police said. 

    The suspects got into a white, four-door vehicle and drove off, heading north on Campanile Drive, police said. 

    The students were not injured. 

    The suspects were described as men wearing black or dark-colored hooded sweatshirts, saggy pants and sneakers, police said. 

    One was said to be armed with a handgun.

    The location of the robbery is a residential area south of Montezuma Road and west of College Avenue approximately a half of a mile away from the student union. 

    Any information can be provided by calling SDPD at 619-531-2000 or Crimestoppers at (888) 580-8477.

    Published 32 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices