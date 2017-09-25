Two employees of Poway Unified School District have racked up more than 180 days of vacation, according to one published report. Now, the incoming superintendent said getting employees closer to the 26 days per year allowed is a top focus.

One maintenance supervisor with the district has accrued more than 230 days of vacation, the Voice of San Diego reported Monday. Another employee – an administrative assistant in the personnel office – has 185 vacation days owed.

Not including holidays, 19 employees have more than 90 vacation days and 55 employees have more than 60 days, the website reported.

Having that much vacation time on the books has developed into an estimated $6 million liability for the district, according to new superintendent Marian Kim-Phelps.

Beginning this year, managers will adhere to a vacation schedule, and some employees may need to take a day or two off every week to get their balances down, Voice of San Diego reports.

Read the full report here.



