RV Catches Fire as Good Samaritan Helps Jump-Start Vehicle

At least one person was injured after an RV caught fire Friday night in Mission Valley, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed.

The fire began at 8:02 p.m. near SeaWorld Drive and Friars Road along a river at the end of a bike trail, SDFD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

A Good Samaritan was attempting to help a stranded RV drive and bought a gallon of gas for the owner. When that did not work, the person tried to jump-start the vehicle but the RV caught fire.

Fire officials say the fire may be caused by something in the electrical wiring.

The owner suffered burns from the fire and was transported to UC San Diego Hospital.

The RV was destroyed.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.