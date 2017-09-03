Two San Diego Police officers were injured after a long struggle with a suspect "acting erratically" at a Mission Valley Mormon church.

The incident began at approximately 8:10 a.m. Saturday when a 56-year-old man got a phone call from an acquaintance as he was driving to work, SDPD Sgt. Michael Tansey said.

The acquaintance, later identified as 46-year-old San Diego resident Garrette Cook, asked the man if he could give him a ride to church.

The man agreed and met him at Fashion Valley Mall to pick him up, police said. Cook told him he wanted to go to the Mormon Church in the 4100 block of Camino Del Rio South.

When the man started driving through the lot, Cook "became enraged," Tansey said in a statement, and removed the keys from the ignition.

Then, Cook "got out of the vehicle and began acting erratically," Tansey said.

The victim struggled with Cook to get his keys back. Once he got his keys, he got back in his car and tried to drive off.

However, Cook pulled the victim out of the car and fled in the victim's car.

Cook drove to the Mormon Church, where he once again acted "erratically," officials said. members of the clergy called police about him.

When officers arrived, they found Cook inside the victim's car.

As they tried to take him into custody, Cook began to violently resist the officers.

At some point, an officer deployed a Taser, police said.

After a long struggle, officers took Cook into custody, police said. Cook suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Cook was later booked into County Jail.

Two officers suffered minor injuries as a result of the struggle. They were treated for their injuries.

Officers later found the victim, who was uninjured.

SDPD Robbery Detectives are investigating.

