2 Men Kidnap 21-Year-Old in Carmel Mountain Ranch

A 21-year-old man was forced into a car by two unknown suspects in Carmel Mountain Ranch, San Diego police confirm.

The kidnapping happened in the 11000 block of World Trade Drive around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The victim was driven around the neighborhood and the suspects demanded money of him.

He didn’t comply and was released in the 11000 block of Stoney Peak Drive.

He called police and one of the suspects was later arrested for kidnapping. The other suspect is still outstanding.

There is no suspect description at this time.