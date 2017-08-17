2 Marijuana Dispensaries Raided by SDPD

Four people were arrested at one of two pot dispensaries raided Thursday by San Diego police.

The San Diego Police Department’s Narcotics Unit served search warrants at two dispensaries they said were operating illegally.

The Healing Center at 7920 Arjons Drive and Kush Factory at 6790 Top Gun Street were the targets of the warrants.

Four people working at The Healing Center were arrested and issued misdemeanor citations, police said.

Officers also seized approximately 30 pounds of marijuana, multiple types of edibles and concentrated cannabis. Officials also took business records from the dispensary.

The Kush Factory was closed for renovation. Officers say the business records seized will lead them to the owner who will be charged with operating an illegal business as well as the sale of marijuana.

Police officials say the narcotics unit is working with the City Attorney’s office to investigate marijuana businesses including delivery services and dispensaries operating illegally within city limits.