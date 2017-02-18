2 Killed in Separate I-15 Crashes During Storm ID'd: CHP

The two people who were killed while driving on Interstate 15 during Friday night’s rain storm have been identified by the medical examiner, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Mabel Bahena, 19, was in the passenger seat of a Volkswagen Jetta Friday night when the driver lost control and slammed into a truck parked on the shoulder of northbound I-15 just south of University Avenue.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 6 p.m. The driver was taken to the hospital. The owner of the truck suffered minor injuries. Bahena was a student at UC San Diego.

Rogelio Colchero, 68, was killed on southbound I-15 when another car lost control crashing into the car he was in. His car was then struck a second time by a minivan.

Colchero, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. just south of Mira Mesa Blvd. The extent of the other victims’ injuries is unclear.