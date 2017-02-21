Two suspects are in custody after a robbery at a Pacific Beach Metro PCS store, San Diego Police said.

The robbery happened at the store located on the 900 block of Grand Avenue, SDPD officers said.

When officers responded, they took two suspects into custody. No one was injured.

At least nine other Metro PCS stores have been robbed recently, though police have not tied this recent robbery to the spree. Some of the other robberies were reported in Kensington, Egger Highlands,Normal Heights, and Clairemont, College East and San Marcos.

Police are investigating the incident.

No other information was available.

