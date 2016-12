A Kearny Mesa shopper is caught in the rain Friday.

Two homeless shelters are opening in San Diego Friday due to the inclement weather, San Diego Housing Commission Spokeswoman Maria Velasquez, says.

The first shelter will open at Father Joe’s Village at 4 p.m. and will accommodate 250 people.

The second shelter will open at 5 p.m. at PATH on 6th Avenue for single adults. Paths can accept 30 people.