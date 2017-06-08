Police took a carjacking suspect into custody after two Good Samaritans chased him and pinned him down until officers arrive in Downtown San Diego.

A man suspected of an attempted carjacking in Downtown San Diego Thursday was in custody thanks to two Good Samaritans, San Diego police (SDPD) said.

At 10:14 p.m., the suspect tried to carjack two people inside a car on Front and F streets.

Police said that's when two Good Samaritans rushed over, chased the suspect and pinned him down until officers arrived.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.