2 Good Samaritans Pin Down Attempted Carjacking Suspect in Downtown | NBC 7 San Diego
2 Good Samaritans Pin Down Attempted Carjacking Suspect in Downtown

By Jaspreet Kaur

    Police took a carjacking suspect into custody after two Good Samaritans chased him and pinned him down until officers arrive in Downtown San Diego.

    A man suspected of an attempted carjacking in Downtown San Diego Thursday was in custody thanks to two Good Samaritans, San Diego police (SDPD) said.

    At 10:14 p.m., the suspect tried to carjack two people inside a car on Front and F streets. 

    Police said that's when two Good Samaritans rushed over, chased the suspect and pinned him down until officers arrived.

    No other information was available.

    Published at 11:03 PM PDT on Jun 8, 2017 | Updated at 11:46 PM PDT on Jun 8, 2017

