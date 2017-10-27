A homicide investigation is underway after a man and a woman were found with trauma to their bodies inside a Descancso home, according to San Diego Sheriff’s Department. NBC 7’s Omari Fleming reports.

The man and woman found dead inside a Descanso home in an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday afternoon were brother and sister, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) confirmed.

Deborah Payne, 45, and her brother Clifton Payne, 50, were discovered inside a home in the 10300 block of Boulder Creek Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office. The manner of death was ruled as a homicide.

Clifton had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the ME.

According to investigators, Clifton shot his sister in the stomach, before turning the gun on himself.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

