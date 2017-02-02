2 Convicted Sex Offenders Arrested by Border Patrol

Two convicted sex offenders who had previously been deported were arrested near Ocotillo by El Centro Border Patrol agents on Thursday.

The men were found walking north from the International Border fence around 2:20 a.m.

According to Border Patrol, the 26-year old man was convicted of lewd acts with a minor and had received five years of probation in Nevada. The second man, 24-years-old, was convicted of Lewd and Lascivious Act with a minor and had received two to five years in prison.

Both men were identified to be Mexican Nationals.

They will be criminally prosecuted for Re-Entry After Removal, according to Border Patrol.