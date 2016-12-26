2 Children Injured in Crash in Clairemont: SDPD

Two children and one adult was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clairemont Monday.

According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), the crash occurred at 5:34 p.m. on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and Clairemont Mesa Drive.

At least two vehicles were involved in the collision in front of a Chilli's restaurant.

Police said two people were taken to Rady Children's Hospital and one person was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital.

The injuries are not considered to be major, according to police.

No other information was available.