2 Cases of Active TB Reported in San Diego County

Two unrelated cases of active Tuberculosis have been reported at two different schools in San Diego County, potentially exposing others.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency confirmed the cases Thursday—one at Sweetwater High School in National City and the other at Hilltop High School Learning Center in Chula Vista.

Both schools are part of the Sweetwater Union High School District.

According to county health officials, the exposure at Sweetwater High School occurred from Oct. 2 to Dec. 16. Any students or staff members who may have been exposed are being offered free testing on Feb. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the campus.

Possible exposure at the Hilltop Learning Center took place from Sept. 22 to Dec. 8 and can get free testing on Feb. 1 on campus.

Last year, there were 258 TB cases reported in the county.