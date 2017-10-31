Alan Sandoval, 17, died on October 22 from injuries he suffered in a stabbing, police said.

Two men are in custody, facing charges in the killing of an Oceanside teenager.

Three teenagers were stabbed on San Luis Rey Drive after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, Oceanside police said.

One of those stabbed, 17-year-old Alan Sandoval, died the next day. The other two victims are recovering from the attack.



Now, Oceanside police confirmed Coryell Constantine Taylor and Cesar Robles have been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Taylor, 37, of Oceanside was arrested Oct. 26 and booked on suspicion of murder in the first degree and two counts of attempted murder in the first degree. He’s being held on $3 million bail.

Robles, 21, of Oceanside was arrested Oct. 24 and booked on suspicion of murder in the first degree, and two counts of attempted murder in the first degree. He also faces two drug charges. He's being held on $2 million bail.

Sandoval was with two friends when the suspects approached the group. Police believe the victims were stabbed multiple times after a verbal confrontation, homicide investigators said.

Anyone with information can reach out to OPD Det. Erik Ellgard at (760) 435-4748 or the department’s anonymous tip line at (760) 435-4730.

Oceanside Breakers Soccer Club shared news of Sandoval’s death and described him as a former member of the club.

Sandoval's family has also created an online fundraising page to help with funeral expenses.