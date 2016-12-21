2 Arrests in Mira Mesa Shooting

Police have arrested two men that came to a Mira Mesa neighborhood along with the victim of Monday night's shooting. NBC 7's Wendy Fry has more. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

The investigation into a mysterious shooting that locked down a Mira Mesa neighborhood has led to two arrests, San Diego Police confirmed Wednesday.

Officers blocked off several streets near Menkar Place and Markab Drive for hours beginning Monday night as the investigation into a fatal shooting led to a SWAT action.

Residents were told to shelter in place while officers searched for the person who fired a gun, striking and killing an 18 year old in the middle of the road.

The teenager died at Sharp Memorial from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, police said. A friend of the teenager pointed officers to a home at Menkar and Harlow as the possible site of the shooter.

Now, homicide investigators said the victim in the fatal shooting was actually in the Mira Mesa neighborhood to commit a crime when shots were fired Monday around 8:30 p.m.

James Carmona Martinez, 18, of San Diego was killed and two companions have been arrested in his death, police said.

Chien Ngoc Pham, 22, and a 17 year-old juvenile both from San Diego, will face criminal charges in the shooting, according to homicide Lt. Ray Valentin.

Martinez, Pham and the third suspect drove to the Mira Mesa neighborhood to commit a crime before "gunfire was exchanged" outside of a home on Markab Drive, according to Valentin.

No details were given on the type of crime the group had allegedly planned.

Anyone with information can call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.