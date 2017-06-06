Two suspects have been arrested in the deadly shooting of a man near the Oceanside Pier. The shooting is gang-related, according to police.

Two people have been arrested and charged with homicide in the gang-related shooting of a young man near the Oceanside Pier last week.

Bianca Madrigal, 21, and Jose Rodriguez, 18, both of Oceanside, were arrested on June 2, and June 3, respectively, Oceanside police announced on Tuesday. Both were charged with homicide and participating in a gang felony.

Thursday's shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. when officers with the Oceanside Police Department (OPD) rushed to investigate reports of gunfire.

Along the 200 block of N. Strand at the Junior Seau Amphitheatre, just south of the pier, officers came upon dozens of people scattered about, trying to figure out what had happened.

Police say the shooting followed an argument between the victim, who was with his pregnant girlfriend, and the shooter.

According to police, Ines Villa, 21, had been shot, suffering at least one wound. About 25 minutes later, as the victim was airlifted to a hospital, officers confirmed he had died. Authorities said the victim's girlfriend is four months pregnant.

No one else was wounded in the shooting.

Police said the victim had been on the top row of bleachers in the amphitheater, just feet from the Oceanside Pier when gunfire erupted.

OPD spokesman Tom Bussey confirmed the victim got into some sort of altercation with at least three unknown men. From there, things turned violent.

Madrigal is set to appear in court on June 6. Rodriguez's arraignment date is pending.



The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Oceanside Police at (760) 435-4730.

