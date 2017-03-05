A 19-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a solo crash in San Marcos Saturday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

The crash happened at approximately 11:51 p.m. on Borden Road, near the intersection of Fulton Road, when deputies from the San Marcos station responded to the report.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man was heading westbound on Borden Road and, for an unknown reason, lost control of his motorcycle and collided with several objects, according to Sheriff's deputies. The location is several blocks north of State Route 78.

When officials arrived, they found a 19-year-old man lying on the sidewalk, unresponsive, deputies said. He was taken to Palomar Hospital with serious injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the collision can contact Deputy J. Perham with the San Marcos Station Traffic Division at (760) 510-5210. Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.