18-Year-Old Turns Self in For Stabbing in Ocean Beach

An 18-year-old turned himself in to police in connection with the stabbing of a man in Ocean Beach Thursday.

Adrian Castillo was taken into custody about an hour after the incident occurred, San Diego police (SDPD) said.

The incident occurred at 6:42 p.m. on the 2500 block of Bacon Street at Robb Field Park.

Police said a verbal argument started between two men among a group of people at the park. The argument turned physical and the suspect stabbed a 20-year-old man in the stomach.

The victim suffered a 6-inch long cut on his stomach and was taken to a local hospital. His injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

After the stabbing, the suspect jumped into the back seat of a black Honda Civic and took off from the park. The driver of the suspect's vehicle was a man in his 20s, police said.

An investigation is underway.

No other information is available.