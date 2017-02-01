18-Year-Old San Diegan Found Dead in Grand Canyon off South Kaibab Trailhead | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

18-Year-Old San Diegan Found Dead in Grand Canyon off South Kaibab Trailhead

The incident is under investigation.

By Samantha Tatro

    A file photo of the Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona, USA.

    The body of an 18-year-old San Diego teen was found off a Grand Canyon National Park trail this weekend, the National Park Service (NPS) said

    On Saturday at approximately 5 p.m., a witness called the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center to report that a man had fallen off the rim near the South Kaibab Trailhead. The trailhead is located off Highway 64, near the North Rim of the Canyon. 

    Park rangers found the body of an 18-year-old male, but could not get to him because of steep terrain, snow, ice and impending darkness. 

    The following day, rangers used a helicopter to get to the body. 

    The body was later identified as Luis Gonzales, 18, of San Diego. The San Diego Unified School District said Gonzales graduated from Hoover High School last year. The school offered support to any students that needed it on Monday. 

    The incident is under investigation by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's office. 

    No further information was available. 

    Published 2 hours ago

