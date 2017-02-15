18 People Cited for Unlicensed Contracting in Oceanside in Undercover Sting Operation | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

18 People Cited for Unlicensed Contracting in Oceanside in Undercover Sting Operation

By Jaspreet Kaur

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images

    During an undercover sting operation by the Contractors State License Board (CSLB) in the North County, 18 people were cited for unlicensed contracting.

    The operation took place on Feb. 8 and 9.

    Four of them were repeat offenders, according to CSLB.

    A list of suspected unlicensed contractors were contacted by investigators from CSLB's Statewide Investigative Fraud Team (SWIFT) to place bids for landscaping, fence installation, painting and other home improvement projects for a house in Oceanside.

    According to CSLB, it is illegal to place bids higher than $500 for any projects, unless the individual is licensed.

    “People will promote themselves as having years of experience, but it is illegal to charge over $500 unless they are licensed by CSLB," said CSLB Registrar Cindi Christenson. 

    CSLB said one of the repeat offenders filled out a bid for $13,000, another placed a bid for $4,000. 

    Sixteen suspects were cited with the misdeanor charge for illegal advertising. 

    "It is important that consumers do their own research and check the license first," Christenson said.

    Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices