17-Year Old Teen With Autism Found

A 17-year old teenage boy with autism was found at a car repair shop in Kearny Mesa after he went missing Wednesday morning.

Demetrius Vitalich, 17, was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. after he left his house for a run in University City, police said.

Police advised that the teen loved airplanes and might have gone to a location where he could see them.

Vitalick was found Wednesday night by workers at a Kearny Mesa repair shop.

"We are really really greatful to some wonderful people who hadn't even seen the reports," said Nick Vitalich, the teen's grandfather. "They saw him wondering around and knew he was in trouble and it was bumper to bumper auto repair, and they brought him in and they figured out how to call us."