17-Year-Old Hurt in Oceanside Stabbing Pronounced Dead: PD

A sketch of the unknown suspect in this weekend's stabbing in Oceanside.

A 17-year-old teen hurt in an Oceanside stabbing early Saturday morning has died from his injuries, prompting police to open a homicide investigation.

The teenager, who has not been identified, was one of three injured in the stabbing, which happened on Saturday around 1:18 a.m. in the 400 block of San Luis Rey Drive near Carmelo Drive, the Oceanside Police Department (OPD) said.

Officers first responded to the reported stabbing and arrived on scene to find three teenagers - ages 17 and 18 - suffering from various stab wounds.

A 17-year-old and 18-year-old suffered minor wounds in the incident and were treated and released from a local hospital.

The third victim, however, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla in critical condition, police said. He was pronounced dead by doctors around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.

All three victims have been identified, but their names are not being released at this time, police said.

Oceanside police continue to search for the unknown suspect in the case. He is described as a male adult in his mid-20s, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with curly dark blonde hair. At the time, he was wearing a gray t-shirt and green or brown cargo pants.

OPD detectives are investigating the case; no further details were released. Anyone with information can reach out to OPD Det. Erik Ellgard at (760) 435-4748 or the department’s anonymous tip line at (760) 435-4730.