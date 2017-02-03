An overwhelming response from people wanting to adopt rescued Yorkie and Yorkie mix-breed dogs has prompted the San Diego Humane Society to close the process earlier than planned.

On Thursday, people could begin applying to adopt one of the 90 dogs and puppies recently rescued from a Poway home.

Just one day later, the humane society announced it will no longer accept applications for the dogs' adoption.

Staff said more than 1,500 applications were received for 90 dogs so the organization decided to end the process before the noon Saturday, Feb. 4 deadline.

The applications will be reviewed and a lottery will be held, the humane society said.

The agency said they will contact each family individually to set up an appointment so as to not overwhelm the dogs.

On January 20, animal service workers seized 92 Yorkshire terriers and Yorkshire terrier mix breed dogs from a home in Poway.

Officials said the owners, an elderly couple, sought out help for the animals that were living in overcrowded, unsanitary conditions.

Four days later, an additional 29 Yorkie mix-breed dogs were found at the same home.