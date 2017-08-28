A detector dog alerted CBP to a man that was carrying 2,172 tablets of tramadol concealed on his body.

Fourteen fugitives were arrested, including one of the FBI's most wanted suspects, and 277 pounds of narcotics were seized at ports of entry along California over the weekend.

The suspects were arrested for charges ranging from lewd acts with a child, assault and homicide to conspiracy, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

A CBP officer conducted inspections at the San Ysidro Pedestrian West Facility last Friday. While the CBP canine team was screening people, a detector dog alerted officers to a 50-year-old American man.

Once they searched him, officers discovered 2,172 tablets of tramadol concealed on his body, with an approximate street value of $10,860.

A few days later, CBP officers arrested a man suspected of a homicide in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday. Just before 10 a.m., a U.S. citizen who arrived from Guadalajara, Mexico, was taken to the Cross Border Express (CBX) by Mexican authorities.

At the CBX facility, officers took 29-year-old Luis Macedo into custody and were able to confirm that he was on the FBI's Most Wanted list.

CBP officers also intercepted more than 162 pounds of methamphetamine, 49 pounds of cocaine, 56 pounds of marijuana, almost seven pounds of heroin and 2,172 tablets of tramadol last Friday, according to CBP.

The drugs were found concealed in various parts of cars, like the floor, gas tank, seats and bumpers, said CBP officials.

Macedo was turned over to special agents with the FBI, according to CBP.