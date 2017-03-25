'Mom! There's Fire': 13-Year-Old Warns Parents of House Fire

Garcia was watching internet videos when she saw the flames.

Xochitl Garcia is a modest girl, but what she did at her home Saturday evening deserves praise.

Garcia, who was watching internet videos from the second-floor of her house, heard some crashing sounds and saw flames from her window.

“I just started screaming ‘Mom, there’s fire!’ and then I told my dad too and then we just got out,” Garcia recalls without hesitation.

The fire burned the exterior walls of Garcia’s home and garage in the 3800 block of 26th Street around 8:30 p.m.

“I made sure that my mom and dad - we just got out … we just ran and just screamed for help and everyone was just calling 911,” she says.

When told she ‘did a very brave thing’ the slightly shaken 13-year-old smiles slightly and says “Mmkay.”

There is no cause for the fire yet, and there have been no reported injuries.

“I’m really happy I got my family out and that we’re safe,” she says.