12 New Flu Deaths Reported in San Diego County

San Diego County has suffered a dozen new victims of this year’s flu season.

The County Health and Human Services Agency released its weekly report Wednesday.

At this point last year, seven people had died from the flu in the county. So far this flu season, the county has confirmed 33 influenza deaths.

As of February 1, more people were going to the emergency room for influenza-like illness than the previous week, according to county officials.

However, cases of influenza confirmed by lab work dropped to 283 for the week, less than the number reported the previous week (326).

“Even though the number of reported flu cases has fallen in the past three weeks, more than one peak can occur in a flu season, which can last through the spring,” Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer said in a written news release.

Wooten suggests getting a flu shot if you have not had one.