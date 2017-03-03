$1.1M in Illegal Drugs Found at Chula Vista Storage Facility

Illegal drugs valued at more than $1 million were seized from a self-storage unit in Chula Vista Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees said.

Investigators were following a Mercury Sable sedan believed to be involved in cross-border smuggling when the driver stopped at a storage facility on Main Street just before 6:30 p.m.

U.S. Border Patrol agents said they spotted the driver, identified as a 42-year-old man, unloading items from the car into the storage unit.

Agents said they asked the man if they could search the vehicle and storage unit. When the K-9 alerted to possible narcotics, they conducted a search.

43 Pounds of Meth Found in Jeep's Engine

Cocaine, marijuana, crystal methamphetamine and brown heroin bundles were found in the unit and the car’s trunk, spare tire and rear quarter panels, according to investigators.

The total estimated street value of the narcotics is $1,114,445, federal officials said.

The driver was booked into San Diego County jail on narcotics charges. Officials did not identify the driver or name the storage facility.