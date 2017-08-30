NBC 7's Steven Luke shares the story of a woman arrested for driving under the influence as she was attempting to take her daughter home from school. (Published 3 hours ago)

Child Calls for Help As Mom Drives Under Influence

A woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs while picking up her 11-year-old daughter from school in San Diego, confirmed police.

Her daughter noticed she appeared to be under the influence and frantically called her dad for help.

“I could hear her yelling at her mom, ‘Don’t get on the freeway! Don’t get on the freeway!” recalled her father, Berndt Linke, describing how he listened to his daughter cry and scream on the other end of the phone.

Lisa Lenke was taken into custody on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard near Interstate 15 Tuesday night and booked into jail for several misdemeanors, according to San Diego police.

She faces several charges, including driving under the influence of drugs and a suspended license. Police said she may also face additional charges including child endangerment.

During the chaotic drive, the little girl noticed her mother’s erratic behavior and texted her dad: “I want you."

"I thought she was just missing daddy, so I jokingly said I want you too and put a bunch or hearts and smiley faces on there," said Berndt.

The following texts became increasingly urgent.

The young girl texted, "She’s not ok,” followed by, “I need you."

When his daughter started screaming for help over a phone call, he immediately called police.

Lisa never made it to the freeway, as a slow fender bender forced her to pull over to the side.

The daughter called 911 as soon as she got out of the car.

“I didn't know she was going to call 911," said Berndt. "I told her I was going to call and I guess when I had to hang up on her to call 911, she took it upon herself to call 911."

No further information was available.