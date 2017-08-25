$1000 Reward Offered for Wanted 24-Year-Old Man - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

$1000 Reward Offered for Wanted 24-Year-Old Man

By Jaspreet Kaur

    San Diego County Sheriff's Department
    Photo of 24-year-old Eduardo Aguilar

    Deputies are searching for a 24-year-old man, wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

    Eduardo Aguilar's criminal history also includes multiple vandalism convictions, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

    He is known to visit San Marcos and the North County.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477. 

    A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.


    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

