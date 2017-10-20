10 Years Ago: Witch Creek Fire San Diego 2007

This video captures the reality for so many firefighters battling fires in Santa Ana conditions. Watch as embers fly through the air.

On Oct. 21, 2007, the Witch Creek Fire was sparked near Santa Ysabel.

In the days that followed, several other fires would ignite including the Harris and Guejito Fires.

The Witch Creek, Harris and Guejito Fires would burn about 288,000 acres. Thousands of people were evacuated.

More than 2,000 structures were burned or destroyed.

Ten people were killed.

One of the hardest hit communities was Rancho Bernardo, where 365 homes were destroyed.

Here are just some of the reports filed by NBC 7 crews:

Video from the October 2007 Witch Creek Fire

Thousands of people were affected by the devastating wildfires in San Diego County in October 2007. This video shows you just some of the scenes around the county. (Published 46 minutes ago)

October 2007: Homeowner Battles to Save Home in Poway

NBC 7 reporter Rory Devine spoke with one homeowner who was doing everything he could to save his home from the devastating wildfire in October 2007. (Published 2 hours ago)

October 2007: Fire Destroy Homes in Rancho Bernardo

Firestorm 2007 Viewer Images

Inside 'Burn Zone'

Get a look inside the 'burn zone" of the Witch Creek Fire. (Published Saturday, Oct. 11, 2008)

RB Cul De Sac Burns