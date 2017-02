A 10-year-old was struck by a vehicle in a hit and run in El Cajon Friday evening.

According to Heartland Fire officials, the crash occurred at 4:24 p.m. on E Madison Avenue and Orlando Street.

As of 4:36 p.m., the child had not been transported to a hospital.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.