A gas leak in Ranch Penasquitos prompted the evacuation of more than a dozen nearby homes, while others were ordered to shelter in place, officials said.

The leak happened shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on the 8900 block of Newmont Drive. The location is south of Carmel Valley Road, near Black Mountain Open Space Park.

Crews doing construction in the area hit the large diameter gas pipe, rupturing it.

Some have been evacuated, while others are asked to shelter in place.

No further information is available.