10 Displaced After Paradise Hills Fire: SDFD

By Samantha Tatro

    Monica Garske

    Ten people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a two-story Paradise Hills home, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Monica Munoz said. 

    The fire broke out Sunday morning just before 9 a.m. on the 3000 block of Dardaina Drive.

    Fire officials do not have details on how the fire started.

    Three adults and seven kids were displaced. 

    No one was injured other than smoke inhalation. The people refused transport to the hospital. 

    There is no damage estimate yet. 

    An investigation is underway. 

    No other information was available.

    Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

