10-Day Closure Planned for SR-78 in Ramona: Caltrans

San Diego Caltrans construction crews will close State Route 78 (SR-78) in both directions between Indian Oaks and Weekend Villa roads starting Friday.

The 10-day closure starts at 9.m. Friday and lasts until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 19.

According to Caltrans, the closure is needed to allow crews to reconstruct a section of the highway to stabilize a downhill slope on the north side.

A lengthy detour will be set up from Cloverdale and San Pasqual roads on the west side to Main Street/State Route 67 (SR-67) on the east side.

Caltrans said motorists on eastbound SR-78 will be detoured south on Cloverdale and San Pasqual roads, then south on Bear Valley and Via Rancho parkways. They will continue southbound on Interstate 15, then head east on Scripps Poway Parkway, which will then route north on SR-67 and on to SR-78.

Westbound motorists will follow the same detour in the opposite direction, Caltrans said.



There will be no access through the construction zone but motorists may travel on either side of the closure.

Caltrans said local traffic will be able to access SR-78 between Cloverdale and San Pasqual roads as well as Indian Oaks and Weekend Villa roads, SR-67 and Main Street.

Caltrans warns that motorists can expect delays, urging motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel during the 10-day period.