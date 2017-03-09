One trauma patient was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Point Loma, authorities confirmed.

The crash happened at approximately 1 p.m. on the 2000 block of Catalina Boulevard in San Diego's Point Loma neighborhood, according to SDPD Officer Martinez.

A child and its mother were involved in the crash, Martinez said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials (SDFD) said one trauma patient was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.