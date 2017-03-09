1 Trauma Patient Taken to Hospital After Rollover Crash in Point Loma | NBC 7 San Diego
1 Trauma Patient Taken to Hospital After Rollover Crash in Point Loma

By Samantha Tatro

    One trauma patient was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Point Loma, authorities confirmed. 

    The crash happened at approximately 1 p.m. on the 2000 block of Catalina Boulevard in San Diego's Point Loma neighborhood, according to SDPD Officer Martinez. 

    A child and its mother were involved in the crash, Martinez said. 

    San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials (SDFD) said one trauma patient was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest. 

    No other information was available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news.

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

