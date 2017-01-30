One person was trapped inside a car after the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant Monday, according to the authorities.

It happened on Qualcomm Way and Camino Del Rio North in Mission Valley at about 2:10 p.m., confirmed the La Mesa Fire department.

Crews were working to rescue the trapped person from the vehicle. San Diego police are at the scene of the collision redirecting traffic.

It was not yet clear whether anyone was injured in the crash. No other information was immediately available.

