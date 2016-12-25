1 Taken to Hospital After Bike, Car Collide Near SeaWorld: PD

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a bike and car collided near SeaWorld San Diego, San Diego Police (SDPD) said.

The collision happened at approximately 7:55 p.m. Sunday when police responded to the crash on SeaWorld Drive and Friars Road, near SeaWorld San Diego, police said.

Part of Friars and SeaWorld Drive will be shut down as authorities investigate the crash, police confirmed. Friars Road will be shut down at Napa and SeaWorld Drive will be shut down near Friars.

Authorities do not know the exact extent of the victim's injuries.

No further details were immediately available.