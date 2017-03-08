One person suffered non life-threatening injuries in a reported City Heights stabbing Wednesday night, San Diego police (SDPD) said.
The stabbing happened at approximately 7:04 p.m. near Wightman Street and Chamoune Avenue, police said, steps away from Rose Parks Elementary School and Highland and Landis Park.
One person was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police do not have information on the suspects at this time. SDPD's ABLE helicopter was assisting in the search for possible suspects.
No other information was available.
