1 Reportedly Stabbed in City Heights, Helicopter Aids in Search for Suspects: PD | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

1 Reportedly Stabbed in City Heights, Helicopter Aids in Search for Suspects: PD

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images/File

    One person suffered non life-threatening injuries in a reported City Heights stabbing Wednesday night, San Diego police (SDPD) said. 

    The stabbing happened at approximately 7:04 p.m. near Wightman Street and Chamoune Avenue, police said, steps away from Rose Parks Elementary School and Highland and Landis Park.

    One person was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. 

    Police do not have information on the suspects at this time. SDPD's ABLE helicopter was assisting in the search for possible suspects. 

    No other information was available.

    Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices