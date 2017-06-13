1 Person Killed In Crash In Rancho Santa Fe | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

1 Person Killed In Crash In Rancho Santa Fe

By NBC 7 Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    One person was killed after crashing into a tree in Rancho Santa Fe. 

    The crash happened at Camino Del Norte and Camino San Bernardo about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

    California Highway Patrol officers said the driver, a 34 year-old man, was trapped in the car, and unresponsive. 

    First responders performed life-saving measures and took the man to the hospital, but he later died.

    CHP officers are investigating what led to the crash. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices