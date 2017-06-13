1 Person Killed In Crash In Rancho Santa Fe

One person was killed after crashing into a tree in Rancho Santa Fe.

The crash happened at Camino Del Norte and Camino San Bernardo about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol officers said the driver, a 34 year-old man, was trapped in the car, and unresponsive.

First responders performed life-saving measures and took the man to the hospital, but he later died.

CHP officers are investigating what led to the crash.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.