A driver suspected of driving under the influence may face charges in the death of his older brother, the passenger killed in a late night crash Saturday.

The collision happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday night near East H Street and Paseo Del Rey in Chula Vista, police said.

The 22-year-old driver, who has not been identified, was behind the wheel of his red Mini Cooper when he struck a white Chevy truck, police said.

The passenger in the Mini Cooper -- the driver's 30-year-old brother -- suffered severe trauma and was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

The driver was taken to Mercy with moderate injuries.

The person in the white truck was taken to the hospital and later released. A chocolate lab was in the truck with him and flew out of the car when they were struck, police said. The dog ran away and has not been found.

The crash is being investigated as felony DUI, Chula Vista police told NBC7. The driver may face charges for the death.

No further information is available.