One person was killed when two cars and a tow truck collided on a State Route 94 off-ramp in Lemon Grove, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials said.

The crash happened on the westbound SR-94 off-ramp near Lemon Grove Avenue at approximately 5:54 p.m.

It is unclear exactly what happened. Two cars and a tow truck somehow collided and crashed on the ramp, CHP officials said.

One person died in the crash.

The ramp has been shut down for the investigation.

No other information was available.

