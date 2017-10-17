1 Killed in Crash on SR-94 Off-Ramp Crash in Lemon Grove: CHP - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

1 Killed in Crash on SR-94 Off-Ramp Crash in Lemon Grove: CHP

The ramp has been shut down for the investigation

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    1 Killed in Crash on SR-94 Off-Ramp Crash in Lemon Grove: CHP

    One person was killed when two cars and a tow truck collided on a State Route 94 off-ramp in Lemon Grove, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials said. 

    The crash happened on the westbound SR-94 off-ramp near Lemon Grove Avenue at approximately 5:54 p.m. 

    It is unclear exactly what happened. Two cars and a tow truck somehow collided and crashed on the ramp, CHP officials said. 

    One person died in the crash. 

    The ramp has been shut down for the investigation. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 22 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices