One passenger was killed and a second passenger was injured after a driver under the influence of alcohol and marijuana lost control of his car in San Marcos, San Diego County Sheriff's deputies (SDSO) said.

The crash happened at approximately 7:45 p.m. Saturday when deputies responded to a rollover crash on the 800 block of Los Vallecitos Drive.

At the time of the crash, the car had been driving eastbound on the street.

A 22-year-old driver, who has not yet been identified, made an unsafe turning movement, causing his Nissan Xterra to lose control and roll over, SDSO Deputy Michael Guerrero said.

The impact of the crash ejected a 19-year-old passenger sitting in the back seat of the car. When deputies arrived, they found the passenger lying in the roadway.

A second passenger, a 20-year-old man, complained of pain as a result of the crash and was taken to Palomar Hospital.

The driver told officials he had been drinking and smoking marijuana before the crash, Guerrero said. It is unclear if he suffered injuries in the crash.

An evaluation confirmed he was under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana, which impacted his ability to safely drive, Guerrero said.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility. He will be charged with gross vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Guerrero or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477to remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.