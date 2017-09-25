One person was killed and a second injured after a stabbing at a City Heights homeless encampment, San Diego police said.

The stabbing happened around 9:28 p.m. Monday in a canyon off Manzanita Drive and Snowdrop Street, police said.

It is unclear what exactly happened.

One man and one woman were taken to the hospital.

The man later died at the hospital, and the woman suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

SDPD's Homicide detectives are investigating.

No further information is available.