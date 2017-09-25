1 Killed, 1 Injured After Stabbing at City Heights Homeless Encampment: PD - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

1 Killed, 1 Injured After Stabbing at City Heights Homeless Encampment: PD

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    1 Killed, 1 Injured After Stabbing at City Heights Homeless Encampment: PD
    Monica Garske

    One person was killed and a second injured after a stabbing at a City Heights homeless encampment, San Diego police said. 

    The stabbing happened around 9:28 p.m. Monday in a canyon off Manzanita Drive and Snowdrop Street, police said. 

    It is unclear what exactly happened. 

    One man and one woman were taken to the hospital. 

    The man later died at the hospital, and the woman suffered nonlife-threatening injuries. 

    SDPD's Homicide detectives are investigating. 

    No further information is available. 

    Published at 11:13 PM PDT on Sep 25, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices