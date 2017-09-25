1 Hospitalized When School Bus Collides With Motorcyclist in San Marcos - NBC 7 San Diego
1 Hospitalized When School Bus Collides With Motorcyclist in San Marcos

By Cassia Pollock

    A school bus and motorcyclist collided in San Marcos, leaving one victim hospitalized Monday, confirmed North Comm Fire.

    The motorcyclist was pinned into the guardrail on State Route 78 near Twin Oaks Valley Road around 3:50 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

    There were no injuries reported on the school bus which had eight students on board during the collision, CHP officers said.

    According to North Comm Fire, the extent of the victim's injuries were not yet known. No further information was available.

