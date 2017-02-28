1 Dies on I-805 in City Heights

More videos (1 of 9)

One person died Tuesday on Interstate 805 in City Heights.

California Highway Patrol officers confirmed one person was killed in the single-car crash.

The initial report at 4:45 a.m. said a pedestrian was struck by a car.

Later, CHP officers said the fatality may have been someone from inside the vehicle.

One lane was closed to traffic while the incident was under investigation.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.