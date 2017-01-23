1 Dead in Northbound I-5 Rollover Crash, Sig Alert Issued: CHP | NBC 7 San Diego
1 Dead in Northbound I-5 Rollover Crash, Sig Alert Issued: CHP

CHP is considering the incident a one-vehicle accident at this time.

By NBC 7 Staff

    One person has died in a rollover crash on Interstate 5, prompting a Sig alert for northbound I-5 at Balboa Avenue.

    The crash happened at around 5:03 p.m. Monday on northbound I-5 south of Balboa Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

    CHP says that the vehicle collided with the guardrail on the right shoulder of the freeway and then drifted back toward the center and struck the median. The incident is considered a one-vehicle accident at this time.

    Medical Examiners have been called to the scene, according to CHP. San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue units are aslo on site.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news story. 

    Published 4 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

