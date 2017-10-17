1 Dead After Motorcycle, Semi-Truck Collide in Dulzura: CHP

The scene of a fatal crash in Dulzura.

One person died after a crash between a motorcycle and a semi truck on State Route 94, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The crash happened at 12:17 p.m. Tuesday on Campo Road near Dutchman Canyon Road. The location is southeast of the City of San Diego, south of Jamul and north of the U.S.-Mexico Border.

A motorcycle and semi-truck collided on the two-lane road, CHP officials said. The details of what happened are unclear.

Firefighters responded to the scene. One person was pronounced dead on scene.

Westbound lanes on Camp Road have been shut down as officials investigate.

No other information was available.

