1 Dead After Motorcycle, Semi-Truck Collide in Dulzura: CHP - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

1 Dead After Motorcycle, Semi-Truck Collide in Dulzura: CHP

The location is southeast of the City of San Diego, south of Jamul and north of the U.S.-Mexico Border

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    1 Dead After Motorcycle, Semi-Truck Collide in Dulzura: CHP
    NBC 7 San Diego
    The scene of a fatal crash in Dulzura.

    One person died after a crash between a motorcycle and a semi truck on State Route 94, California Highway Patrol officials said. 

    The crash happened at 12:17 p.m. Tuesday on Campo Road near Dutchman Canyon Road. The location is southeast of the City of San Diego, south of Jamul and north of the U.S.-Mexico Border. 

    A motorcycle and semi-truck collided on the two-lane road, CHP officials said. The details of what happened are unclear. 

    Firefighters responded to the scene. One person was pronounced dead on scene. 

    Westbound lanes on Camp Road have been shut down as officials investigate. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices