1 Dead After Shooting in Horton Plaza in Downtown San Diego
1 Dead After Shooting in Horton Plaza in Downtown San Diego

By Samantha Tatro

    A file photo of police tape in Horton Plaza.

    At least one person was killed in a midnight shooting near San Diego's popular shopping complex, Horton Plaza, downtown, San Diego police confirmed to NBC 7. 

    The shooting happened at approximately 12 a.m. Sunday on the seventh floor of Horton Plaza, on Broadway, an outdoor mall, SDPD Lieutenant Holden said. 

    The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

    SDPD Lt. Holden said more details will be released in the next hour, around 9 a.m. 

    No further information was available. Check back for updates. 


    Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

