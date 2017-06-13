1 Dead, at Least 1 Other Trapped After Poway Car Crash: FD

The scene of a fatal crash involving a mid-sized car and Sparkletts truck on Scripps Poway Parkway.

One person was killed and at least one other person was trapped inside a crashed car in Poway, prompting miles of backup during morning rush hour.

A Sig Alert has been issued for westbound Scripps Poway Parkway near State Route 67 after a car crashed around 8:15 a.m., Poway fire officials said.

NBC 7 Chopper footage showed a black midsized car crashed into the back of a Sparkletts truck on the side of the road.

A Mercy Air Ambulance has been requested.

Authorities did not have details on the crash.

Poway Fire Department officials are at the scene.

No further information is available.

Check back for updates.